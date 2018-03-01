Armenian grandmasters fail to win prizes at Aeroflot Open

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian chess players failed to win prizes in the A group of Aeroflot Open, an annual open chess tournament played in Moscow and sponsored by the Russian carrier.

The event concluded on Wednesday, February 28, with Tigran L. Petrosian and Gabriel Sargissian claiming the 5th and 8th spots, respectively, after collecting 6 points each.

Aram Hakobyan, also representing Armenia, took the 21st position, followed by Manuel Petrosyan in the 56th, Hayk Martirosyan, Arman Mikaelyan and Shant Sargsyan in the 75th, 79th and 83rd spots.

In the B group of the same tournament, Tigran Kotanjian claimed the 4th spot, while Mark Basentsyan showed the same result in the C group.