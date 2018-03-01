Levon Aronian maintains fifth spot on FIDE chess ratings
March 1, 2018 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian maintained the fifth spot on FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings recently, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
In the top 100 are also included three more Armenians - Vladimir Akopian on the 77th, Gabriel Sargissian in the 667th , as well as Hrant Melkumyan in the 81st positions.
