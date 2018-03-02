Wenger wants more time for Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang to adapt
March 2, 2018 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsene Wenger has told Arsenal fans to give Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang more time to settle at the Emirates, The Daily Star reports.
The pair joined the Gunners in January, with Mkhitaryan switching with Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United whilst Aubameyang joined for a club-record fee.
Wenger has urged fans to be patient with the duo.
He said: ‘”They need some time to adapt.
“Things change quickly in sport. It’s part of sport.
“Every game you lose nowadays you are under big pressure but overall the players who joined us will do well [in the long-term].”
Arsenal were thrashed 3-0 by Manchester City twice in one week after the latest drubbing at the Emirates on Thursday, March 1 night.
It follows their poor performance against Pep Guardiola’s men in the Carabao Cup final.
Photo. Getty Images
