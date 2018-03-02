FPWC, VivaCell-MTS carry on with environmentally friendly projects

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC), in collaboration with its General Partner VivaCell-MTS, continues the implementation of environmentally friendly projects that also showcase an economically efficient indicator in Armenia.

The results of one more joint program implemented within the framework of the Alternative Energy Project have been summed up after a solar water heater has been installed in Heqiat (Fairytale) N2 kindergarten of the city of Noyemberyan in Tavush province. It allows to organize the kindergarten's operations properly and ensure the children’s regular attendance, regardless of the weather conditions.

FPWC founder Ruben Khachatryan, VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, director of N2 kindergarten Parandzem Khangeldyan and community residents attended the launch of the system.

“The heating methods applied in this kindergarten before the installation of the solar water heater were out of date, ineffective, dangerous and simply unacceptable. I am glad that we have managed to change the situation owing to the program implemented in the framework of our fruitful partnership with FPWC. I believe that the installation of the solar water heater will make the work of the employees easier, increase their efficiency, as well as ensure the safety of the children,” said Yirikian.

Earlier, gas or wood stoves were used to heat the kindergarten which was a costly, unsustainable and only a partial solution to the problem. The situation changed drastically after the installation of the new system. Now the whole kindergarten uses solar water heater which reduces the heating costs by up to 40%.

More than 100 children attend N2 kindergarten of Noyemberyan.