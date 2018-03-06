Vic Darchinyan to start a promotion agency for Armenian boxers
March 6, 2018 - 10:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Professional boxer Vic Darchinyan is planning to open a promotion agency in Armenia, the former world champion revealed himself on Monday, March 5, according to Novosti Armenia.
“There are good athletes in Armenia who can succeed but it won’t hurt for them to gain experience, say, in bouts against Mexican fighters in the United States,” Darchinyan was quoted as saying.
“By opening the agency, I will give them such an opportunity.”
According to him, such fixtures may even receive American TV coverage.
“You should fight at least 20 bouts for them (the TV - Ed.) to notice you, and I will help our fighters to obtain such opportunities in the very beginning of their careers,” he added.
Darchinyan is a former two-weight world champion, having held the IBF flyweight title from 2004 to 2007, and the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and lineal super-flyweight titles between 2008 and 2010. Additionally, he has held a record four IBO titles at flyweight, super-flyweight, and twice at bantamweight between 2005 and 2011.
