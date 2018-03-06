Armenia’s Gyumri a top affordable destination for Russians in May
March 6, 2018 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The second largest Armenian city of Gyumri is among the most accessible destinations for Russians for the May holidays.
AiF.ru, together with travel services Skyscanner and Biletix chose interesting and budget destinations for Russian tourists to travel during two May weekends.
Armenia is visa-free (and inexpensive) destination is, famous for its barbecue, lavash and brandy. Gyumri is the second largest city in the republic, which is located near the border with Turkey.
The publication cites the low cost of air tickets and hotel accommodation, as well as the visa-free travel option for Russians among the advantages of taking a trip to Armenia.
From the host of sites in Gyumri, Skyscanner's development manager in Russia Dmitry Khavansky singles out the city market where Armenian delicacies are sold, the Liberty Square which is beautifully illuminated in the evening, the vernissage, the alley of khachkars and the Theater Square.
If you stay in Armenia for a couple more days, the article says, you can reach Lake Sevan from Gyumri in 2.5 hours.
Russian budget carrier Pobeda Airlines offer cheap flights from Moscow to Gyumri.
