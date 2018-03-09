Henrikh Mkhitaryan vying for Europa League Player of the Week title

PanARMENIAN.Net - Four players have been shortlisted by UEFA to be named the Europa League Player of the Week.

Among those nominated are Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan who scored in the match against Milan (2-0), Salzburg midfielder Valon Berisha, who scored a brace against Borussia Dortmund (2-1), Lyon defender Marcelo Filho who netted a goal against CSKA Moscow (1: 0) and Kyiv Dynamo midfielder Viktor Tsygankov with a goal and an assist in the match against Lazio (2: 2).

Arsenal took a two-goal lead back to the Emirates after earning a surprise 2-0 win over AC Milan in the first leg through goals from the Armenia international and Aaron Ramsey.

Mkhitaryan’s strike was his first goal for Arsenal, cutting in with a deft touch and scoring courtesy of a considerable defection.