Norway parliament speaker resigns over reconstruction cost overrun
March 9, 2018 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Norwegian parliament Olemic Thommessen has resigned over controversy relating to a construction contract at the Storting assembly, The Local Norway reports.
The contract related to the renovation of grounds and logistical facilities at the parliament in a project which was first planned in 2011. Building work began in 2014.
Costs of the project increased from an estimated 1.1 billion kroner in 2015 to 2.3 billion kroner in a February 2018 estimate, reports NRK.
The parliament has been criticised for managing the project itself, rather than handing it to the Norwegian Directorate of Public Construction and Property (Statsbygg), and for spiraling costs resulting from the use of external partners and consulting firms, according to the report.
Last year, the presidency was criticised by a united parliament for mismanagement and a number of irregularities related to it. The Office of the Auditor General of Norway (Riksrevisjonen) also criticised the process and a motion of no confidence was raised against Thommessen.
Parliament paid 116 different suppliers for various services during the course of the project, according to the NRK's report.
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
Latest news
Kay Mouradian's book shines light on history of Armenian Genocide Kay Mouradian wouldn’t really learn about the details of the Genocide until she began writing a book on the subject.
Armenia president to make opening move at Candidates Tournament Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will travel to Berlin to attend the opening of the Candidates Tournament in the German Capital.
Total War: Rome 2 now features playable Queen Erato of Armenia Erato was a princess of the Kingdom of Armenia who served as Roman client queen of Armenia from 10 BC until 2 BC.
Trump reportedly made a move on Armenian woman but was rejected A 26-year-old aspiring Armenian actress reportedly caught the attention of then-businessman Donald Trump at a major beauty pageant.