Skier Stasik Nazaryan was Armenian flagbearer at Winter Paralympics
March 10, 2018 - 15:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Winter Paralympics were officially opened at the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Friday, March 9.
According to the International Olympic Committee, a record 567 athletes from 48 countries will take part throughout the nine days of competition in six sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, Para ice hockey, snowboarding and wheelchair curling.
Skier Stasik Nazaryan led the Armenian team into the arena as flagbearer, the National Olympic Committee says.
Three countries will be making their first Winter Paralympics appearance in South Korea. North Korea and Georgia are sending two athletes each, while Tajikistan has only one.
