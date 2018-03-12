Levon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates Tournament

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan on Sunday, March 11.

Three out of four matches ended in draws, with only Alexander Grischuk (Russia) winning his white game against Wesley So (U.S.).

That was the second consecutive loss for So, who is making his debut at the FIDE Candidates' Tournament in Berlin.

Aronian will face Vladimir Kramnik of Russia on Monday.

The winner of the 8-player event will be the challenger of Magnus Carlsen at the World Chess Championship 2018.