Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang have a telepathic link-up: Martin Keown

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal new signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have a telepathic understanding, according to former Gunners defender Martin Keown, The Daily Star says.

Both players joined the Gunners in January and despite playing minimal games together they have gelled.

That's mainly because the duo played together at Borussia Dortmund before Mkhitaryan was sold to Manchester United.

The Armenian playmaker played an inch-perfect pass to Aubameyang who raced clear of the Watford defence to double Arsenal's lead yesterday.

The 28-year-old Gabon striker then repaid the favour, reversing the ball across the area for Mkhitaryan to stroke home.

"Aubameyang is really important to Arsenal and today they got the show back on the road," Keown told BBC's Match of the Day 2.

"It comes from the front players and it gives you belief when they're closing down.

"Mkhitaryan is starting to be that player who creates things and Aubameyang was always looking in behind Watford.

"They were both good value for money today. That combination play is made in Germany, it's like a telepathic link up.

"It's been a difficult road but they are becoming Arsenal players now.

"The problem is that can only play together every other week because Aubameyang's cup-tied for the Europa League."

Arsene Wenger's side are back in action on Thursday, March 15 night (8.05pm) as they host AC Milan in the Europa League.