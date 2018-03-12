Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang have a telepathic link-up: Martin Keown
March 12, 2018 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal new signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have a telepathic understanding, according to former Gunners defender Martin Keown, The Daily Star says.
Both players joined the Gunners in January and despite playing minimal games together they have gelled.
That's mainly because the duo played together at Borussia Dortmund before Mkhitaryan was sold to Manchester United.
The Armenian playmaker played an inch-perfect pass to Aubameyang who raced clear of the Watford defence to double Arsenal's lead yesterday.
The 28-year-old Gabon striker then repaid the favour, reversing the ball across the area for Mkhitaryan to stroke home.
"Aubameyang is really important to Arsenal and today they got the show back on the road," Keown told BBC's Match of the Day 2.
"It comes from the front players and it gives you belief when they're closing down.
"Mkhitaryan is starting to be that player who creates things and Aubameyang was always looking in behind Watford.
"They were both good value for money today. That combination play is made in Germany, it's like a telepathic link up.
"It's been a difficult road but they are becoming Arsenal players now.
"The problem is that can only play together every other week because Aubameyang's cup-tied for the Europa League."
Arsene Wenger's side are back in action on Thursday, March 15 night (8.05pm) as they host AC Milan in the Europa League.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said the club must unite and show they are playing for Wenger.
Liverpool FC legend Dietmar Hamann believes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a highly-coveted player at Arsenal.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Ghouta militants reportedly open fire on civilians, kill one protester However, militants of the Nusra-affiliate Faylaq al-Rahman shot at protestors, killing one and injuring others, sources say.
French fashion icon Hubert de Givenchy dies aged 91 Givenchy was perhaps most famous for creating the iconic "little black dress" worn by Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's".
VivaCell-MTS offers a chance to win KIA Rio X-Line On April 25, software specifically designed for the draw by MTS Armenia CJSC will randomly select the winner of the draw.
Armenia imported 6 Smerch missile systems in 2 years: SIPRI Armenia is the world’s 54th country in terms of the volume of armament imported in 2016-2017, according to a report by SIPRI.