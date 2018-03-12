Passenger traffic grows almost 10% in Armenia airports

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 9.3% in January-February 2018 against the same period last year, the general department of civil aviation reveals.

Overall, 338,336 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.

According to the data, 2007 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots in the first two months of 2018, down from last year’s 2576 tons.