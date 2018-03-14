Argentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football team
March 14, 2018 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Argentine footballer who plays for Club Atlético Huracán as a forward, Norberto Briasco-Balekian has been invited to join the Armenian national team, Los Andes reveal.
According to transfermarkt, the 22-year-old player’s current market value stands at €850,000.
As part of Huracán, Briasco has netted a goal and assisted another so far and has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
The Armenian national team will face Estonia on March 24 and Lithuania on the 27th of that same month.
