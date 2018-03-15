Versace to no longer use real fur for fashion
March 15, 2018 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Donatella Versace has said her family’s luxury fashion label will no longer use real furs in its products, according to an interview with a British magazine, The Guardian says.
The Italian fashion queen and Versace’s creative director told The Economist’s 1843 magazine that it would stop the practice, without providing further details on the change.
“Fur? I am out of that,” Versace said. “I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion.
“It doesn’t feel right.”
Versace’s headquarters in Milan, Italy, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, March 14 night.
1843 noted the announcement was such a “volte-face” that at the time of the magazine writing its article, which was published online Wednesday, Versace’s website was still urging customers to buy “fur-embellished coats that turn heads”.
Versace had previously resisted pressure to join a host of other fashion brands, including Armani, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren which had all already ditched furs from their collections.
The luxury label has historically included lots of furs across its ranges, from a variety of species including mink and raccoon dog, according to the Humane Society International (HSI), which campaigns globally for an end to the fur trade.
