Six earthquakes registered in Armenia in past seven days

PanARMENIAN.Net - Six earthquakes were registered in Armenia and one in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in a single week, the ministry of emergency situations reveals.

On March 9-12, six quakes with magnitude 0.7-1.6 shook the provinces of Ararat, Gegharkunik, Shirak and Kotayk, while a magnitude 1.3 earthquake was registered in Artsakh on March 13.

Seven Magnitude 3 or more earthquakes were registered in the region surrounding Armenia, including in Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan.