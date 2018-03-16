Arsenal fans react to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's diligence

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's performance against AC Milan seems to be one of his finest under Arsene Wenger, GiveMeSport says, adding that the playmaker has endeared himself to Gooners with endless runs on the left wing, right wing and down the centre.

Since his involvement in the Sanchez swap deal with Manchester United, Mkhitaryan has experienced a steady start to life in north London.

But now, social media users have taken to Twitter to hail the Armenia international for his efforts and devotion.

"Mkhitaryan works incredibly hard. Pleasant surprise," one Twitter user said.

"Didn't expect Mkhi to be such a harder worker, the most surprising thing since he's signed," another one said on social media.

"Remember how we were all saying Mkhi doesn’t replace Sanchez - he’s actually doing that. Striking up a good partnership with Mesut and his defensive work rate is stellar," a third one said.

Mkhitaryan's connection with Danny Welbeck won the home side a penalty and his link-up player with Mesut Ozil has caused all sorts of problems for the Rosseneri in the final third on Thursday, March 15.

Arsenal have themselves a brilliant playmaker and a certified workhorse, the news article says.