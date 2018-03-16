Eight injured in ski-lift accident in Geirgia's Gudauri (video)
March 16, 2018 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A ski-lift accident in Georgia’s eastern Gudauri resort has left 8 people with minor injuries, the Mountain Resorts Development Company of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia has reported, according to Agenda.ge.
No fatalities have been recorded. One of the eight injured has already been discharged from hospital, the Georgian Health Minister David Sergeenko told the media.
Those injured were immediately transported to the local hospital by three emergency brigades. If necessary, the individuals will te taken to Tbilisi by special emergency vehicles.
However, as Sergeenko stated, most of the affected individuals have received light injuries.
"Among the injured are citizens of Sweden and Ukraine," he said.
"Only two cases need to be observed. One of the injured, a citizen of Ukraine, has broken a hand during the incident, and has a light injury on the head, while another one, a citizen of Sweden, is pregnant and feels pain in the waist.”
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
Latest news
Final trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” lands online The trailer showcases all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe leaders, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and Black Widow.
Mkhitaryan looking to Arsenal's Europa League clash vs CSKA Henrikh Mkhitaryan is looking forward to Arsenal's Europa League quarterfinals match against CSKA Moscow on April 5.
Armenian manuscript goes on display in Manchester “The Alchemy of Colour” explores the curious recipes used throughout the centuries to bring vivid colour to manuscripts.
Princess of Thailand visits Armenia’s Matenadaran Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visited Matenadaran - a repository of ancient manuscripts in Armenia.