Eight injured in ski-lift accident in Geirgia's Gudauri

PanARMENIAN.Net - A ski-lift accident in Georgia’s eastern Gudauri resort has left 8 people with minor injuries, the Mountain Resorts Development Company of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia has reported, according to Agenda.ge.

No fatalities have been recorded. One of the eight injured has already been discharged from hospital, the Georgian Health Minister David Sergeenko told the media.

Those injured were immediately transported to the local hospital by three emergency brigades. If necessary, the individuals will te taken to Tbilisi by special emergency vehicles.

However, as Sergeenko stated, most of the affected individuals have received light injuries.

"Among the injured are citizens of Sweden and Ukraine," he said.

"Only two cases need to be observed. One of the injured, a citizen of Ukraine, has broken a hand during the incident, and has a light injury on the head, while another one, a citizen of Sweden, is pregnant and feels pain in the waist.”