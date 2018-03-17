Colombian football player Jordy Monroy invited to Armenia squad
March 17, 2018 - 11:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief coach Artur Petrosyan has published the current squad of the Armenian national football team which includes the name of a Colombian player.
Jordy João Monroy Ararat from the Colombian club Boyacá Chicó, in particular, has been invited to join the national squad and will participate in a friendly fixture against Estonia on March 24.
As reported earlier, an Argentine footballer who plays for Club Atlético Huracán as a forward, Norberto Briasco-Balekian has also been invited to join the Armenian national team
The Armenian national team will face Estonia on March 24 and Lithuania on the 27th of that same month.
Top stories
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS promotes StartPhone 2500 users to StartPhone Extra 2500 Subscribers will receive 3 times more Internet traffic for communicating in social networks more freely, and 2500 minutes on-net airtime.
Who do pre-school kids in Artsakh and Azerbaijan consider enemies? (video) In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Banksy unveils mural in NTC to protest Turkish artist’s imprisonment The anonymous British artist’s 70-foot-long mural protests the imprisonment of the Turkish-Kurdish artist and journalist Zehra Dogan.
ANCA briefs Artsakh president at National Headquarters Sahakyan visited the Aramian House, the downtown Washington, DC home of the ANCA's signature youth and career development initiatives.