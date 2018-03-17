Colombian football player Jordy Monroy invited to Armenia squad

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief coach Artur Petrosyan has published the current squad of the Armenian national football team which includes the name of a Colombian player.

Jordy João Monroy Ararat from the Colombian club Boyacá Chicó, in particular, has been invited to join the national squad and will participate in a friendly fixture against Estonia on March 24.

As reported earlier, an Argentine footballer who plays for Club Atlético Huracán as a forward, Norberto Briasco-Balekian has also been invited to join the Armenian national team

The Armenian national team will face Estonia on March 24 and Lithuania on the 27th of that same month.