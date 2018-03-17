FIFA chief jokes about Russian footballers' negative drug test results
March 17, 2018 - 15:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino commented on the situation with doping in football. According to him, all the tests the players of the Russian national team took in the last three international tournaments yielded negative results, TASS reports.
“All check-ups were made outside Russia, we check the teams of Russia just like those of Germany and Italy,” Infantino said.
Also Infantino joked that had the Russian players used doping, they would show better results.
"Can I make a joke? If they took drugs, the results would be better. I’m kidding," said the FIFA chief.
