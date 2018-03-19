Azerbaijan makes territorial claims against Armenia, again

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Monday, March 19 once again made territorial claims against Armenia.

Addressing the Azerbaijanis on the beginning of Novruz, Aliyev said a big part of the territory of present-day Armenia “is the historical Azerbaijani land.”

According to him, numerous books, maps confirm the aforesaid, while historical books allegedly reveal that at the beginning of the 19th century, the absolute majority of the Yerevan Khanate’s population, 80% in particular, were Azerbaijanis.

Aliyev had on February 8 delivered threats against Armenia, claiming that "Yerevan Khanate and Zangezur are Azerbaijan’s historic lands."