Azerbaijan makes territorial claims against Armenia, again
March 19, 2018 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Monday, March 19 once again made territorial claims against Armenia.
Addressing the Azerbaijanis on the beginning of Novruz, Aliyev said a big part of the territory of present-day Armenia “is the historical Azerbaijani land.”
According to him, numerous books, maps confirm the aforesaid, while historical books allegedly reveal that at the beginning of the 19th century, the absolute majority of the Yerevan Khanate’s population, 80% in particular, were Azerbaijanis.
Aliyev had on February 8 delivered threats against Armenia, claiming that "Yerevan Khanate and Zangezur are Azerbaijan’s historic lands."
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin collected 95% of votes in Armenia’s Gyumri Gyumri is home to the Russian 102nd Military Base, officially known as the 102nd Military Base of the Group of Russian Forces in Transcaucasia.
Lack of int'l reaction inspires more territorial claims by Baku: Armenia The lack of international reaction to Azerbaijani president's territorial claims against Armenia propel more such declarations, Balayan said.
Karabakh president congratulates Putin after Russia election win Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin over his victory in the Russian presidential election.
Armenia to ratify CEPA deal with EU in April Addressing the press conference, lawmaker Armen Ashotyan said the deal will enter into effect “part by part”.