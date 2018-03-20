CSKA Moscow boss reveals plans to stop Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan

PanARMENIAN.Net - CSKA Moscow manager Viktor Goncharenko has opened up on plans to stop Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan during next month's Europa League quarter-final, Football.London reports.

As a reward for knocking out one of the tournament favourites in Lyon at the round of 16 stage, the Russian outfit will face the Gunners with a place in the semi-final at stake.

The first-leg takes place at the Emirates Stadium on April 5 with the return meeting set for a week later at the VEB Arena.

Mkhitaryan, looking to win the trophy in successive seasons, has scored once and weighed in with two assists in four appearances and the CSKA manager insists he is well aware of the qualities which the attacking midfielder possesses.

"I do not like to draw any conclusions without a thorough analysis," he told Sport Express. "I need to look. On the surface - the attacking style of Arsenal.

"We know that there are a lot of individually strong players, young people are growing up.

“I know Mkhitaryan’s abilities very well. We will make maximum efforts to neutralize not solely Henrikh, but the entire attacking line of the opponent.”

Mkhitaryan is one of 24 players called into the Armenia squad for the friendly matches against Estonia and Lithuania on March 24 and 27 respectively.