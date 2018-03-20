// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

CSKA Moscow boss reveals plans to stop Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan

CSKA Moscow boss reveals plans to stop Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan
March 20, 2018 - 18:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - CSKA Moscow manager Viktor Goncharenko has opened up on plans to stop Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan during next month's Europa League quarter-final, Football.London reports.

As a reward for knocking out one of the tournament favourites in Lyon at the round of 16 stage, the Russian outfit will face the Gunners with a place in the semi-final at stake.

The first-leg takes place at the Emirates Stadium on April 5 with the return meeting set for a week later at the VEB Arena.

Mkhitaryan, looking to win the trophy in successive seasons, has scored once and weighed in with two assists in four appearances and the CSKA manager insists he is well aware of the qualities which the attacking midfielder possesses.

"I do not like to draw any conclusions without a thorough analysis," he told Sport Express. "I need to look. On the surface - the attacking style of Arsenal.

"We know that there are a lot of individually strong players, young people are growing up.

“I know Mkhitaryan’s abilities very well. We will make maximum efforts to neutralize not solely Henrikh, but the entire attacking line of the opponent.”

Mkhitaryan is one of 24 players called into the Armenia squad for the friendly matches against Estonia and Lithuania on March 24 and 27 respectively.

Related links:
Football.London. CSKA Moscow manager outlines plans for Arsenal star ahead of Europa League quarter-final tie
 Top stories
Argentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football teamArgentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football team
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
Levon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates TournamentLevon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates Tournament
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways'Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways'
The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a top player at Arsenal: Didi HamannHenrikh Mkhitaryan could become a top player at Arsenal: Didi Hamann
Liverpool FC legend Dietmar Hamann believes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a highly-coveted player at Arsenal.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony
Henrikh Mkhitaryan bids 'tearful' farewell to Manchester United: source
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal must unite for Arsene Wenger
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Syrian troops discover two mass graves in east Hama the mass graves were discovered near the town of Rahjan which was the hometown of the Syrian Ministry of Defence before its fall in 2014.
Switalski says Armenians are talented, 'have a high IQ' The EU delegation in Armenia has announced the launch of EU for Youth project and four new youth empowerment programs in the country.
Top Francophonie officials remember Armenian Genocide victims Christophe-André Frassa and the members of the delegation laid flowers at the eternal fire in memory of the innocent victims of the Genocide.
VivaCell-MTS General Manager gives lecture at Tamarax Language Center Upon the invitation of Tamarax Language Center, VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian visited the center for a lecture.