CSKA Moscow boss reveals plans to stop Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan
March 20, 2018 - 18:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - CSKA Moscow manager Viktor Goncharenko has opened up on plans to stop Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan during next month's Europa League quarter-final, Football.London reports.
As a reward for knocking out one of the tournament favourites in Lyon at the round of 16 stage, the Russian outfit will face the Gunners with a place in the semi-final at stake.
The first-leg takes place at the Emirates Stadium on April 5 with the return meeting set for a week later at the VEB Arena.
Mkhitaryan, looking to win the trophy in successive seasons, has scored once and weighed in with two assists in four appearances and the CSKA manager insists he is well aware of the qualities which the attacking midfielder possesses.
"I do not like to draw any conclusions without a thorough analysis," he told Sport Express. "I need to look. On the surface - the attacking style of Arsenal.
"We know that there are a lot of individually strong players, young people are growing up.
“I know Mkhitaryan’s abilities very well. We will make maximum efforts to neutralize not solely Henrikh, but the entire attacking line of the opponent.”
Mkhitaryan is one of 24 players called into the Armenia squad for the friendly matches against Estonia and Lithuania on March 24 and 27 respectively.
Top stories
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
Liverpool FC legend Dietmar Hamann believes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a highly-coveted player at Arsenal.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Syrian troops discover two mass graves in east Hama the mass graves were discovered near the town of Rahjan which was the hometown of the Syrian Ministry of Defence before its fall in 2014.
Switalski says Armenians are talented, 'have a high IQ' The EU delegation in Armenia has announced the launch of EU for Youth project and four new youth empowerment programs in the country.
Top Francophonie officials remember Armenian Genocide victims Christophe-André Frassa and the members of the delegation laid flowers at the eternal fire in memory of the innocent victims of the Genocide.
VivaCell-MTS General Manager gives lecture at Tamarax Language Center Upon the invitation of Tamarax Language Center, VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian visited the center for a lecture.