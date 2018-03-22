Major explosion at chemical plant in Czech Republic kills six
March 22, 2018 - 14:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A huge explosion at a chemical factory in the Czech Republic has killed at least six people and seriously injured several others, firefighters confirmed to local media, according to RT.
The incident is said to have taken place at the Synthos plant in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of Prague. The blast did not affect the local neighborhoods, Mayor Petr Holecek told local radio, adding that police and rescuers have arrived at the scene.
Four people were taken to hospitals following the explosion, Czech Radio reported.
Several helicopters from Prague and the city of Liberec were dispatched to the site of the blast, Central Bohemian rescue service spokeswoman Petra Effenbergerova said.
It is not known what exactly caused the explosion.
Vit Simanek / CTK / Global Look Press
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Armenia will face difficult test at League of Nations The captain of the Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said Armenia will face a difficult test at the League of Nations.
Armenia, Israel will abolish double taxation Armenia and Israel will abolish double taxation, a corresponding draft decision was approved at a cabinet meeting on March 22.
Armenia’s Ayb School shortlisted for Martela EdDesign Award The School has 11 entrances and exits so that children can stroll around the premises freely all year round, regardless of the weather.
Armenia PM wants visa facilitation with “several countries” Shavarsh Kocharyan revealed that a notification from the European Union said some of the CEPA provisions can come into effect.