Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Armenia will face difficult test at League of Nations

PanARMENIAN.Net - The captain of the Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said Armenia will face a difficult test at the League of Nations, ARKA reports.

“You shouldn’t think that we are in a very easy group with very simple rivals. In modern football, there’s no such thing as strong and weak rivals, we are facing a serious test. But we must do everything to win every single match,” said Mkhitaryan, who plays as a midfielder for Arsenal.

Weighing in on the upcoming matches with the national teams of Estonia and Lithuania, he noted that the mood in the national team is always at the highest level.

According to him, the Armenian team needs to make maximum effort in these friendly games, as well as in those that will follow in late May and early June, in order to properly prepare for the League of Nations fixtures.