Football match in Armenia First League ends with a score of 12:0
March 26, 2018 - 22:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian football club defeated another one with a score of 12:0 in the country’s First League recently.
Artsakh FC, in particular, beat Erebuni on Monday, March 26.
Erebuni was founded in 2007 as a youth football school under the ownership of Tigran Ayvazyan, based in the Erebuni District of Yerevan. In June 2016, it was announced that the club was revived on the basis of the school to make its debut in the 2016–17 Armenian First League season.
Meanwhile, Artsakh’s inaugural match took place on July 2, 2017, against FC Banants at Banants Stadium. Currently managed by Armen Sanamyan, Artsakh plays its first competitive season in the 2017–18 Armenian First League. The club's football school is based in the city of Stepanakert.
