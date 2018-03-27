Levon Aronian defeated by Fabiano Caruana at Candidates Tournament
March 27, 2018 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian լօստ the round 13 match against Fabiano Caruana of the United States at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Monday, March 26.
Caruana leads the tournament with 8.0 points each, while Aronian has the last spot, having collected just 4.0 points.
The Armenian will face Wesley So of the United States in the final round of the tournament on Friday.
The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.
Top stories
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Armenian and Estonian football teams met on Saturday, March 24 in a friendly match that ended with no goals on either side.
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Russian military to concede key town in Aleppo to Turkish-backed forces Russian military personnel stationed at a small base in the town of Tal Riffat are to leave it to Turkish-backed forces, reports say.
Eater: Armenian restaurant among buzziest new restaurants in Florence Food-tour curator, food writer, and sommelier Coral Sisk divulges the latest trends in the Florentine food scene.
Russia honors French-Armenian legend Michel Legrand French musical composer of Armenian descent Michel Legrand was awarded a Badge of Honor “for contribution to the Russian culture.”
Armenia urges Azerbaijan to get rid of “linguistic workout” “Maybe Azerbaijan is incapable of returning to a constructive field, and it’s necessary to bring them [there],” Nalbandian said.