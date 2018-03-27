Levon Aronian defeated by Fabiano Caruana at Candidates Tournament

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian լօստ the round 13 match against Fabiano Caruana of the United States at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Monday, March 26.

Caruana leads the tournament with 8.0 points each, while Aronian has the last spot, having collected just 4.0 points.

The Armenian will face Wesley So of the United States in the final round of the tournament on Friday.

The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.