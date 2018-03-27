Aronian claims the last spot as he concludes Candidates Tournament
March 27, 2018 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the final match against Wesley So of the United States at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Tuesday, March 27, as all the other games are still underway.
As of round 13, Caruana was leading the tournament with 8.0 points, while Aronian collected just 4.5 points throughout the 14 rounds of the event.
The tournament is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.
Top stories
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Armenian and Estonian football teams met on Saturday, March 24 in a friendly match that ended with no goals on either side.
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Syrian forces assault Islamic State hideout near key Deir ez-Zor airbase The combat footage is linked to ongoing clashes between Syrian pro-government forces and IS militants throughout eastern Syria
Armenia Honorary Consulate opens in Chicago Armenia has established an Honorary Consulate in Chicago with a Consular District covering the Midwestern United States.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia opens first Fuzetea corner in Yerevan Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia unveiled its first Fuzetea corner to visitors of Yerevan Mall shopping center on March 25.
Russian military to concede key town in Aleppo to Turkish-backed forces Russian military personnel stationed at a small base in the town of Tal Riffat are to leave it to Turkish-backed forces, reports say.