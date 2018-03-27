Aronian claims the last spot as he concludes Candidates Tournament

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the final match against Wesley So of the United States at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament on Tuesday, March 27, as all the other games are still underway.

As of round 13, Caruana was leading the tournament with 8.0 points, while Aronian collected just 4.5 points throughout the 14 rounds of the event.

The tournament is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.