Levon Aronian will attempt to defend Grenke Chess Classic winner’s title
March 30, 2018 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will attempt to defend the title of the winner of Grenke Chess Classic when this year’s edition of the tournament launches on Friday, March 31.
Traditionally held in the German cities of Karlsruhe and Baden-Baden, the event will unite some of the strongest players in the world of chess, including reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) and the winner of the Candidates Tournament, Fabiano Caruana (United States).
Aronian will face Germany’s Georg Meier in round 1 on Friday.
Aronian won the 2017 edition of Grenke Chess Classic after he managed to snatch 5.5 points out of possible 7.0.
