Turkey's Erzurum joins race for hosting 2026 Winter Olympics
March 30, 2018 - 17:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Erzurum in Turkey has been officially nominated as a candidate for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Inside the Games says.
Habertürk said a bid from the Eastern resort had been given the backing of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
It comes with the deadline to express interest to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) expiring on Saturday, March 31.
Mustafa Ilıcalı, an official for Erzurum representing Erdogan's ruling AK Party, confirmed the news on his Twitter page.
"I would like to extend my gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and my Government for the support of Erzurum for the official candidacy application for the 2026 Winter Olympics," he said.
A visit by Erdogan to Erzurum on March 16 reportedly proved key and Turkish media say the country's National Olympic Committee have also been informed.
It means the country is set to mount its first-ever Winter Olympic and Paralympic bid.
Calgary in Canada, Graz and Schladming in Austria, Sapporo in Japan, Sion in Switzerland and Stockholm in Sweden are other interested cities.
Istanbul finished second behind Tokyo in the race for the 2020 Summer edition.
Erzurum also hosted the Winter Universiade in 2011 and a first International Ski Federation Snowboard World Cup was held there this year.
The resort staged last year's European Winter Youth Olympic Festival.
Top stories
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Journalist critical of Azerbaijan shot in France A gunman shot and gravely wounded an exiled Azeri journalist and killed his wife near the southern French city of Toulouse.
Researchers putting immune cells on a diet to treat diseases Gary Glick is sure that the immune cells driving conditions like Crohn disease share a feature that could be their undoing: their metabolism.
Armenia appreciates France’s efforts in Karabakh process Nalbandian briefed the French politician on the latest development in the peace process at a meeting in Yerevan on March 30.
Levon Aronian will attempt to defend Grenke Chess Classic winner’s title Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will attempt to defend the title of the winner of Grenke Chess Classic.