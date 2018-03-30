Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ayrantokan mud volcano in Baku’s Garadagh district erupted on Thursday, March 29, local media reports reveal.

The eruption lasted up to 7 minutes and was accompanied by flames, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said, according to APA.

There are no settlements around the mud volcano.

Experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are studying the eruption and its consequences, and carrying out relevant monitoring.

Ayrantokan mud volcano is part of the group of such volcanoes on the Baku and Absheron peninsula in Azerbaijan. The first eruption occurred in October 1964, while the last one was recorded in 2008.