Famous than the Kardashians: Henrikh Mkhitaryan film unveiled (video)

Famous than the Kardashians: Henrikh Mkhitaryan film unveiled
 March 31, 2018 - 13:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Copa90 has prepared a film about Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan who currently plays for the English club Arsenal.

Titled ‘Mkhitaryan: The Footballer More Famous Than The Kardashians’, the film shows Mkhitaryan telling about his club career, as well as pundits and professionals offering views about the playmaker.

