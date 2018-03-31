Famous than the Kardashians: Henrikh Mkhitaryan film unveiled (video)
March 31, 2018 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Copa90 has prepared a film about Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan who currently plays for the English club Arsenal.
Titled ‘Mkhitaryan: The Footballer More Famous Than The Kardashians’, the film shows Mkhitaryan telling about his club career, as well as pundits and professionals offering views about the playmaker.
