Armenian lifter Sona Poghosyan fails drug test: IWF
April 3, 2018 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Sona Poghosyan is among two athletes to have failed a drugs test, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has announced, according to Inside the Games.
The lifter failed for GHRP-2, a growth hormone, while Ukraine's former European champion Oleksandr Pielieshenko tested positive for chlorthalidone, a medication used to treat high blood pressure.
Both of them participated in the Olympics and have been provisionally suspended.
News of Poghosyan's positive comes after allegations of widespread cheating in Armenian weightlifting emerged in the media recently.
The Armenian won overall bronze in the under-75kg class at the 2017 European Championships.
Weightlifting has been warned by the IOC that it must address its doping problem if it is to retain its place on the Olympic programme at the Paris 2024 Games.
Ukraine and Armenia are among the nine nations currently serving a one-year ban issued by the IWF.
All nine had three or more of the 49 positives revealed when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) retested samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games in Beijing and London using up-to-date technology.
Top stories
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Armenian and Estonian football teams met on Saturday, March 24 in a friendly match that ended with no goals on either side.
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Lithuania parliament to soon ratify EU-Armenia deal The Lithuanian foreign minister will introduce the new agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union to the government.
East Qalamoun rebels join forces to fight Syrian army Various armed rebel groups operating in the eastern Qalamoun mountains have combined ranks to form a joint force against the Syrian army.
Armenian diplomats to travel to Colombia visa-free According to the document, the lack of diplomatic representations in each country complicates the process of acquiring visas.
A Miami chimp has its own Instagram account A chimpanzee named Limbani who lives at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation, a nature reserve in Miami, has its Instagram account.