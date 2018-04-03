Armenian lifter Sona Poghosyan fails drug test: IWF

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Sona Poghosyan is among two athletes to have failed a drugs test, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has announced, according to Inside the Games.

The lifter failed for GHRP-2, a growth hormone, while Ukraine's former European champion Oleksandr Pielieshenko tested positive for chlorthalidone, a medication used to treat high blood pressure.

Both of them participated in the Olympics and have been provisionally suspended.

News of Poghosyan's positive comes after allegations of widespread cheating in Armenian weightlifting emerged in the media recently.

The Armenian won overall bronze in the under-75kg class at the 2017 European Championships.

Weightlifting has been warned by the IOC that it must address its doping problem if it is to retain its place on the Olympic programme at the Paris 2024 Games.

Ukraine and Armenia are among the nine nations currently serving a one-year ban issued by the IWF.

All nine had three or more of the 49 positives revealed when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) retested samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games in Beijing and London using up-to-date technology.