Arsenal need to build around Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang: Real Sport

PanARMENIAN.Net - The arrival of Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to be the catalyst to spark mass change in Arsenal, football writer Jack Dudley says in an article published on the Real Sport.

Despite the initial lack of optimism, January may just prove to be the most pivotal month in recent Arsenal history, the author says.

"Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang have at least tried to bring a new lease of life into the club in many aspects, and it could well show what will be a sign of things to come in a what will be a huge, important summer," the article says.

"Getting rid of the deadwood and bringing in a new style and approach in all areas are just what the club needs, perhaps in more ways than one.

It can often take time for new players to become accustomed to new teams. Especially if, in Aubameyang’s case, it’s their first in the Premier League.

For the Armenia and Gabon internationals though, it has been quite the opposite, Dudley says.

Both got off to the best possible start, with Mkhitaryan grabbing three assists, and Aubameyang a goal in the 5-1 dismantling of Everton on their debuts.

Since then, Mkhitaryan has added another assist and goal in his first five league appearances, not to mention his Europa League contributions.

Aubameyang has added four more goals to his debut strike, giving him five in six games.

"Arsenal need a new identity and building a team around Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang is the key to getting it," Dudley says.

"The arrival of those two has laid the foundation, but the question remains whether the club will build on it."