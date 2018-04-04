// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says “The Alchemist” is one of his favorite books

April 4, 2018 - 12:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho is one of Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s favorite books, the playmaker himself said in a Facebook post.

According to a photo posted on the social media, the Brazilian novelist has gifted the Arsenal player with a copy of the book, inscribing it “Love is the guide.”

Earlier, Mkhitaryan was named the Player of Month for February by Arsenal fans.

“Very glad with the win and with my player of the month award. Thank you all,” Mkhitaryan said in a tweet.

Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

