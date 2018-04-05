Levon Aronian draws Grenke Chess Classic round 4
April 5, 2018 - 11:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 4 game against Hou Yifan of China at the Grenke Chess Classic, currently underway in Germany.
Aronian won the 2017 edition of the tournament last year.
Fabiano Caruana of the United States, meanwhile, who recently won the Candidates Tournament and will challenge reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen, squeezed out a full point against GM Arkadij Naiditsch of Azerbaijan.
After four rounds played, Aronian shares the 4-5th spots with Carlsen as both have collected 2.5 points each.
The Armenian will face Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.
