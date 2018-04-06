Levon Aronian plays one more draw at Grenke Chess Classic
April 6, 2018 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 5 game against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France at the Grenke Chess Classic, currently underway in Germany.
Aronian won the 2017 edition of the tournament last year.
Fabiano Caruana of the United States, Nikita Vitiugov and Vachier-Lagrave lead the tournament with 3.5 points each.
After four rounds played, Aronian shares the 4-5th spots with Magnus Carlsen as both have collected 3.0 points.
The last two will face each other in round 6.
