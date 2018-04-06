Mkhitaryan update: The Armenian will miss Southampton clash
April 6, 2018 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has given an injury update on Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenian winger came off in the second half against CSKA Moscow in their Europa League win.
The Gunners ran out 4-1 winners thanks to two braces from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette.
They have surely confirmed themselves as semi-finalists barring a dramatic comeback from the Russian team next week.
But the Emirates outfit were good value for their win, having cut the Moscow side to pieces at times.
However, the night was slightly soured after Mkhitaryan was crocked - who trudged off with a knee injury.
Wenger confirmed that the former Manchester United star would miss this weekend’s clash with Southampton, The Daily Star reports.
And he was unclear whether he would back for the return leg against CSKA next week.
He said: ”He has a knee problem, we don't know how bad it is, we need to assess it in the morning but he will certainly be out for Sunday."
Arsenal have bounced back from their horror week where they lost three games in a row - including the Carabao Cup final.
