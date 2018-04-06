// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia football team boss resigns

Armenia football team boss resigns
April 6, 2018 - 14:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief coach of the Armenian national team Artur Petrosyan has submitted his resignation after a meeting with the head of the Football Federation Ruben Hayrapetyan on Friday, April 6.

At the meeting, the two discussed the team’s performance in the latest fixtures, with Petrosyan revealing his stance and justification about the situation.

The sides agreed that the squad has little time to prepare for the League of Nations, and changes to the national team are necessary.

The coach then submitted his resignation which was accepted by Hayrapetyan.

The name of the new boss will be unveiled in the near future, the Football Federation of Armenia says.

