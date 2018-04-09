Levon Aronian draws penultimate round of Grenke Chess Classic

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 game against the winner of the 2018 edition of the Candidates Tournament Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) at the Grenke Chess Classic, currently underway in Germany.

Aronian won the 2017 edition of the tournament last year.

Caruana now leads the tournament with 5.5 points, closely followed by Nikita Vitiugov and Magnus Carlsen with 5.0 points each.

With one round still to go, Aronian shares the 4-5th spots with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, as both have collected 4.5 points.

The Armenian will face German grandmaster Matthias Blübaum in the final round.