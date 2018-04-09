Levon Aronian draws penultimate round of Grenke Chess Classic
April 9, 2018 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leading Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 game against the winner of the 2018 edition of the Candidates Tournament Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) at the Grenke Chess Classic, currently underway in Germany.
Aronian won the 2017 edition of the tournament last year.
Caruana now leads the tournament with 5.5 points, closely followed by Nikita Vitiugov and Magnus Carlsen with 5.0 points each.
With one round still to go, Aronian shares the 4-5th spots with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, as both have collected 4.5 points.
The Armenian will face German grandmaster Matthias Blübaum in the final round.
Top stories
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Armenian and Estonian football teams met on Saturday, March 24 in a friendly match that ended with no goals on either side.
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Former president Serzh Sargsyan to stay in power, acting PM hints Acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan said former president Serzh Sargsyan will be nominated for the post of “the first face”.
Syrian army elite troops launch final assault on Douma In the engagement, the Tiger Forces Division, backed up by pro-government Palestinian fighters, assaulted Douma from the west and south.
Iranians reportedly killed, wounded in Israeli strike on Syrian airbase Claiming to be quoting journalists on the ground, the Russian Federal News Agency has reported that two Iranian servicemen were killed.
Armenia president accepts resignation of government Prime minister Karen Karapetyan submitted to president Armen Sarkissian the resignation of his government on April 9.