Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be back to face Manchester United: Wenger

April 9, 2018 - 11:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could still play again this season after damaging the medial ligament in his knee, despite fears that the playmaker’s campaign could be over, Football.London reports.

Mkhitaryan was injured during the second half of April 5's 4-1 win against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-final.

The former Manchester United man will definitely miss the return trip to take on the Russians this week - and Wenger does not expect him to feature in either of the next two Premier League games.

But he is hopeful he could return for the game at former club Manchester United on April 29.

“Mkhitaryan has a medial knee ligament damage,” said Wenger, after Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Southampton on Sunday.

“He will not be available for Thursday [April 12] and not for Newcastle and certainly not for the week after, I think we play West Ham. I think he will miss those games for sure.

“He could still play at the end of the season.”

Photo. PA-PRESS ASSOCIATION
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

