Russia says two Israeli warplanes attacked Syrian airbase

April 9, 2018 - 11:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that two Israeli warplanes have attacked a Syrian government T-4 airbase in the Homs province early on Monday, April 9, according to Sputnik International.

"On April 9, from 03:25 to 03:53 Moscow time, two Israeli Air Force F-15 jets, carried out an airstrike by two guided missiles on the T-4 airfield from the Lebanese territory and without entering Syria's airspace."

According to the Russian military, the strikes were carried out from Lebanese airspace.

Five out of eight strikes, carried out by the Israeli F-15 jets, were destroyed by Syrian air defenses, the ministry said.

"Three missiles reached the western part of the airfield. There are no Russian [military] advisers among those injured."

While the Israeli authorities have abstained so far to comment on the incident, the country's Air Force had bombed the same airbase in the Homs province back in February.

At the same time, pan-Arab TV channel Al-Mayadeen reported that an Israeli spy plane had been spotted over the baseat the moment of the April 9 strike.

Earlier in the day, Syria's SANA state news agency reported a missile strike on the T-4 airbase, suggesting that the US might have been behind the attack. The Pentagon, however, denied any involvement, saying that it hasn't conducted any airstrikes in Syria. It was also stated that Syrian Air Defense Force managed to intercept several rockets, although the strike caused casualties.

Sputnik International. Russian MoD: Two Israeli Warplanes Attacked Syrian Airbase
Deutsche Welle: Израиль отказался комментировать авианалет на сирийскую авиабазу
