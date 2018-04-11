// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan might only return for Europa League final

Henrikh Mkhitaryan might only return for Europa League final
April 11, 2018 - 11:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season — unless Arsenal reach the Europa League final, Mirror says.

The playmaker has undergone a scan on the knee injury suffered in the quarter-final first leg win over CSKA Moscow, and it has revealed medial ligament damage.

Boss Arsene Wenger has finally been able to put a time scale on the lay-off and it is a major blow for the 29-year-old, signed during the January window in a swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, as the injury rules him out of the entire domestic run-in.

However, there is still a chance Mkhitaryan could return for the Europa League final showpiece in the French city of Lyon on May 16, if his recovery goes well.

That is Arsenal’s last chance of silverware this season and offers a route into the Champions League next season for its eventual winners.

Mkhitaryan, whose Armenia side failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup finals in Russia, will now undergo intensive treatment on what seemed a small injury at first over the coming weeks.

Related links:
Mirror. Arsenal forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets bad news following knee injury scan
 Top stories
Yura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loanYura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loan
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendlyArmenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Armenian and Estonian football teams met on Saturday, March 24 in a friendly match that ended with no goals on either side.
Argentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football teamArgentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football team
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
Levon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates TournamentLevon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates Tournament
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal must unite for Arsene Wenger
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways'
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
LA County Board of Supervisors commemorates Armenian Genocide Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis held a special presentation recognizing the Day of Remembrance for the Armenian Genocide.
Archaeologists may have discovered tomb of King Tut's wife Since January, about 100 Egyptian workers have been excavating the area in the western valley of Egypt's Valley of the Kings.
Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom’s first ever Arab Fashion Week Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al-Saud joined designers and industry insiders from Ukraine to Lebanon for the inaugural season of fashion week.
Senator joining Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial sign unveiling Portantino will be joining the Genocide Memorial Committee for the unveiling of the 210 freeway signs for the Genocide Memorial.