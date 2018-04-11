Henrikh Mkhitaryan might only return for Europa League final
April 11, 2018 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season — unless Arsenal reach the Europa League final, Mirror says.
The playmaker has undergone a scan on the knee injury suffered in the quarter-final first leg win over CSKA Moscow, and it has revealed medial ligament damage.
Boss Arsene Wenger has finally been able to put a time scale on the lay-off and it is a major blow for the 29-year-old, signed during the January window in a swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, as the injury rules him out of the entire domestic run-in.
However, there is still a chance Mkhitaryan could return for the Europa League final showpiece in the French city of Lyon on May 16, if his recovery goes well.
That is Arsenal’s last chance of silverware this season and offers a route into the Champions League next season for its eventual winners.
Mkhitaryan, whose Armenia side failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup finals in Russia, will now undergo intensive treatment on what seemed a small injury at first over the coming weeks.
