Armenian opposition announces about starting “velvet revolution”

April 17, 2018 - 15:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of the Civil Contract Party, Nikol Pashinyan announced about starting a velvet revolution during the demonstrations which brought together thousands of people.

Pashinyan also stated that on April 17 they will be having a demonstration with the most number of people in the history of Armenia.

The opposition NP together with other protesters is walking around the city center periodically blocking government buildings and involving more people to the movement.

The mass protests have been initiated in response to the plans of the third Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to become the new Prime Minister. Sargsyan who is ruling the country since 2018 is the only candidate to the post of the Prime Minister. Armenian parliament where the ruling Republican party has a majority is electing the new Prime Minister on April 17.

