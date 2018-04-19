100 people were taken to police stations in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - As of 13:30 (local time), Armenian police took 100 people to different police stations in Yerevan. The official information was passed to PanARMENIAN.Net by the Public Relations and Media Department of RA police.

Earlier it was reported by the police that as of 12:30, 44 people were taken to different police stations in Yerevan. Earlier in the morning the protesters tried to block the 3rd government building in the capital.

Their actions were however unsuccessful as the police cleared the entrance of the building taking 20 people to the local police stations. The police forces also announced that they are entitled to use weapons in order to protect the barriers.

The crowd protesting against the newly elected PM of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan is moving around the central streets of Yerevan.