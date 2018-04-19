100 people were taken to police stations in Yerevan
April 19, 2018 - 14:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As of 13:30 (local time), Armenian police took 100 people to different police stations in Yerevan. The official information was passed to PanARMENIAN.Net by the Public Relations and Media Department of RA police.
Earlier it was reported by the police that as of 12:30, 44 people were taken to different police stations in Yerevan. Earlier in the morning the protesters tried to block the 3rd government building in the capital.
Their actions were however unsuccessful as the police cleared the entrance of the building taking 20 people to the local police stations. The police forces also announced that they are entitled to use weapons in order to protect the barriers.
The crowd protesting against the newly elected PM of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan is moving around the central streets of Yerevan.
Top stories
Armenia, along with its northern neighbor, Georgia, is believed to be the birth place of wine, the magazine says.
During dinners with locals, the host explores the native and Diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements.
This former Soviet city is older than Rome and is full of ancient and modern culture interacting in interesting ways.
Today Mirzoyan Library is home to more than 600 books and photography magazines, most of them donated by institutions and individuals.
Partner news
Latest news
Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia needs only several peaceful years to have economic growth (video) Prime Minister also mentioned that investments are made in those countries where it is possible to have a great return or in those places where there is stability and the law is constantly improving