Armenian opposition continues protests against ex-president becoming new PM

April 20, 2018 - 11:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - For 8 days in row the Armenian opposition which earlier announced about starting a velvet revolution continues holding mass protests against the ex-president Serzh Sargsyan becoming the new Prime Minister of the country.

The protesters hold demonstrations in the center of the capital attempting to block government buildings and close main streets of the city.

The demonstrations in Yerevan are being held since April 13. On April 17, the Armenian parliament where the leading party has a majority, elected Serzh Sargsyan for the role of the new PM. Sargsyan was the president of the country for 10 years. In

2015 Armenia had a constitutional referendum as a result of which the form of government has changed from semi-presidential to parliamentary.

