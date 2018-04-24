Armenian Genocide victims remembered in London

PanARMENIAN.Net - The British Armenian community on April 21 marched in London to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide.

The massive rally passed through the central streets of the English capital with high ranking officials and clergy representatives laying a wreath to a memorial dedicated to the memory of the victims.

The St. Yeghiche Armenian Church hosted an event two days later on April 23 during which Armenian chargé d'affaires Armen Liloyan stressed the importance of building the homeland in the context of the process of the recognition and condemnation of the Genocide.

On Tuesday, April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.