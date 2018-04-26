Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be back for Manchester United: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan should be available to face Manchester United on Sunday, April 29, but won’t play a part in Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final first-leg on Thursday, the Daily Cannon reports.

In Arsene Wenger’s press conference on Wednesday, he would only confirm that the Armenian “is not back in the squad” to face Atletico Madrid. Reporter Simon Collings revealed that Mkhitaryan is still currently rehabilitating away from the squad.

Meanwhile, Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif posted on Twitter to say he’s been told the 29-year-old is ‘close’ to returning. Chris Wheatley of Goal also posted the same thing, as well as the news that the playmaker won’t take part in Thursday’s match.

Further rumours on social media suggested Mkhitaryan could take part in an open training session in the afternoon.

It all suggests the former Manchester United man is on the verge of a return. From the sounds of things, he should be available in some capacity this weekend at Old Trafford.

Most likely he’ll only make an appearance from the bench though, the media source says.

Mkhitaryan damaged a knee ligament against CSKA Moscow in the quarterfinals last month, and Wenger had earlier said that there was a chance he could return for the match against Atletico.