Armenia: Republicans name acting PM as delegate for negotiations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan has been authorized by the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) to negotiate with the opposition, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said, on the 13th day of the civil disobedience against the authorities.

According to Sharmazanov, all the decisions taken by the party will be based on Armenia’s internal security and stability.

“Negotiations may start any moment. The two opposition leaders [Pashinyan and Tsarukyan] met, why can’t there be tête-à-tête talks between the opposition and the authorities,” said Sharmazanov, who is also a deputy speaker at the parliament.

An opposition leader from Yelk bloc and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads the campaign against the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan and acting prime minister from the ruling party Karen Karapetyan were scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 25 but the meeting was canceled. Pashinyan urged demonstrators to resume the rally, with the protesters paralyzing traffic on several major avenues and streets in Yerevan and gathering at the Republic Square again.

Later on Wednesday, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia declared it is ready to discuss any issue with all the parties.