Armenia: Republicans say have yet to make final decision on vote
May 1, 2018 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia has yet to decide whether they will unanimously vote for Nikol Pashinyan, the only candidate for the prime minister’s post, on Tuesday, May 1.
According to the head of the RPA’s parliamentary faction, Vahram Baghdasaryan, the ruling lawmakers will first listen to Pashinyan’s speech and his answers to their questions.
Baghdasaryan reminded that the Republicans have declared on multiple occasions that they won’t hinder the vote. His comments came after Pashinyan on late Monday accused the RPA of planning to overthrow the election of the “people’s choice.”
The MP revealed that former president and prime minister Serzh Sargsyan chaired the RPA’s latest meeting as he still heads the party.
The National Assembly is set to elect a new prime minister on Tuesday, May 1 after the former was ousted amid massive protests across Armenia just one week after taking up the post.
An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests.
Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.
In the past several days, all the parliamentary factions have either expressed support for Pashinyan’s candidacy - which was announced on Monday - as PM or have at least refused to nominate their own candidates for the prime minister's post.
The ruling Republican Party of Armenia has said they will make a final decision after listening to Pashinyan’s program.
Pashinyan has promised to "rid Armenia of corruption and poverty". He called on his supporters to rally on Tuesday as parliament meets for the vote and then gather at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan to celebrate "celebrate their victory, their irreversible victory."
