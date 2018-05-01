Armenian wrestlers reach European Championships semi-finals

PanARMENIAN.Net - Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan and World champion Maxim Manukyan have reached the semi-finals of the European Wrestling Championships, currently underway in the Russian city of Kaspiysk.

Aleksanyan will face Finland’s Matti Elias Kuosmanen his final bout, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Three other athletes were also participating in the tournament who were forced out by stronger opponents.

Aleksanyan is an Olympic Champion (2016) and bronze medalist (2012), a three-time World Champion (2014, 2015, 2017), and a three-time European Champion (2012, 2013, 2014).

Manukyan, meanwhile, competed in the men's Greco-Roman 85 kg event at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in which he was eliminated in the round of 16 by Hungary's Viktor Lőrincz.