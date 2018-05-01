Armenian wrestlers reach European Championships semi-finals
May 1, 2018 - 18:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan and World champion Maxim Manukyan have reached the semi-finals of the European Wrestling Championships, currently underway in the Russian city of Kaspiysk.
Aleksanyan will face Finland’s Matti Elias Kuosmanen his final bout, Sputnik Armenia reports.
Three other athletes were also participating in the tournament who were forced out by stronger opponents.
Aleksanyan is an Olympic Champion (2016) and bronze medalist (2012), a three-time World Champion (2014, 2015, 2017), and a three-time European Champion (2012, 2013, 2014).
Manukyan, meanwhile, competed in the men's Greco-Roman 85 kg event at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in which he was eliminated in the round of 16 by Hungary's Viktor Lőrincz.
Top stories
Despite fears that he could be set to miss the rest of the season, the Arsenal boss revealed he should be back sooner rather than later.
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Russia, France call for saving Iran nuclear deal Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on April 30 called for saving Iran's nuclear program.
Armenia ruling party says has a single decision on PM vote An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities.
U.S. coalition reportedly kills more than 20 civilians in Syria The U.S. Coalition bombed the small town of Tal Jaber near the Iraqi border, killing over 20 civilians as a result of the attack, reports said.
World’s first floating fashion week to be held in Dubai This season, designers from 13 different countries, including the UAE, Russia, UK, Venezuela, , Armenia and Egypt, will take part.