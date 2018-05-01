// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian wrestlers reach European Championships semi-finals

Armenian wrestlers reach European Championships semi-finals
May 1, 2018 - 18:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan and World champion Maxim Manukyan have reached the semi-finals of the European Wrestling Championships, currently underway in the Russian city of Kaspiysk.

Aleksanyan will face Finland’s Matti Elias Kuosmanen his final bout, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Three other athletes were also participating in the tournament who were forced out by stronger opponents.

Aleksanyan is an Olympic Champion (2016) and bronze medalist (2012), a three-time World Champion (2014, 2015, 2017), and a three-time European Champion (2012, 2013, 2014).

Manukyan, meanwhile, competed in the men's Greco-Roman 85 kg event at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in which he was eliminated in the round of 16 by Hungary's Viktor Lőrincz.

Related links:
Armeniasputnik.am. Արթուր Ալեքսանյանն ու Մաքսիմ Մանուկյանը հասան կիսաեզրափակիչ. ինչպե՞ս գոտեմարտեցին հայերը
 Top stories
Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeksWenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Despite fears that he could be set to miss the rest of the season, the Arsenal boss revealed he should be back sooner rather than later.
Yura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loanYura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loan
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Argentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football teamArgentine forward Norberto Briasco invited to join Armenia football team
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
Levon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates TournamentLevon Aronian plays second draw in a row at Candidates Tournament
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal must unite for Arsene Wenger
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Russia, France call for saving Iran nuclear deal Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on April 30 called for saving Iran's nuclear program.
Armenia ruling party says has a single decision on PM vote An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities.
U.S. coalition reportedly kills more than 20 civilians in Syria The U.S. Coalition bombed the small town of Tal Jaber near the Iraqi border, killing over 20 civilians as a result of the attack, reports said.
World’s first floating fashion week to be held in Dubai This season, designers from 13 different countries, including the UAE, Russia, UK, Venezuela, , Armenia and Egypt, will take part.