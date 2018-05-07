Henrikh Mkhitaryan too good for Burnley to handle: Football.London

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan was excellent against Burnley, with the Armenia international proving far too good for the visitors to handle, Football.London says.

Arsenal gave Arsene Wenger a memorable Emirates Stadium send-off as the outgoing boss saw his side thrash Burnley 5:0.

With Mesut Ozil again absent, this time with a back injury, Mkhitaryan took centre stage in a creative sense and ensured Arsenal did not miss the German at all.

Wenger stated before the game that Ozil had suffered a back problem that could keep him out for the rest of the season, this of course all follows on from the stinging criticism Ozil received after the defeat in Madrid last week.

"Mkhitaryan stepped up in his absence and his performance against Burnley does make you wonder whether Arsenal really need two No.10s in the team," the article says.

"With Ozil absent, that meant [Alexandre] Lacazette could come in and work closely with Aubameyang - allowing Mkhitaryan to roam about behind them pulling the strings."